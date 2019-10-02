58°F
Nation and World

Former police officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor

By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press
October 2, 2019 - 4:31 am
 
Updated October 2, 2019 - 2:14 pm

DALLAS — A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home.

The jury sentenced Amber Guyger on Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday in the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

In Texas, a murder sentence can range from five years to life in prison, but the judge also instructed jurors on a so-called sudden passion defense, which carries a range of 2-20 years behind bars.

Guyger was still dressed in her police uniform after a long shift when she shot Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. She was fired from the force and charged with murder.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below, and that she thought he was a burglar in her home.

In this aerial image taken from video, emergency crews respond to where a World War II-era bomb ...
Former police officer, insurance analyst among 7 killed on B-17
By Dave Collins The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former police officer and an insurance analyst were among the seven people killed in the crash of a B-17 bomber at a Connecticut airport, officials and relatives said Thursday.

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Offi ...
Ex-Dallas cop in deadly shooting gets 10 years, courtroom hugs
By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

A white Dallas police officer who killed an unarmed black neighbor in his own living room drew 10 years in prison in a stunning courtroom scene of forgiveness and compassion in which she received a hug not just from the dead man’s brother but from the judge who imposed the sentence.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Florida for an event on healthcare, T ...
Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Ensnarled in an impeachment investigation over his request for Ukraine to investigate a chief political rival, President Donald Trump on Thursday called on another nation to probe former Vice President Joe Biden: China.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety fo ...
Warren turns corporate criticism into support in ’20 race
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren, along with her chief liberal rival, Bernie Sanders, is testing how far Democratic voters are willing to go in taking on some of the nation’s wealthiest citizens and most powerful companies.

Armed police officers and soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters after in ...
Administrator kills 4 officers at Paris police headquarters
The Associated Press

A French police union official says four police officers have died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot to death.

Former Rep. Bill McCollum, R-Fla., now a partner at Dentons, a multinational law firm in Washin ...
Veterans of Clinton’s impeachment urge caution on Trump case
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Republicans who carried out President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 are unanimous in urging caution and restraint as Congress embarks on yet another impeachment struggle.

In a Sept. 18, 2018, file photo U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker attends the ...
Behind-the-scenes diplomat, Volker at center of Trump inquiry
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify in private Thursday to congressional investigators who want to ask about any role he may have played in President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukrainian officials for damaging information about the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

A June 18, 2015, filephoto, shows an Airbus A380 taking off for its demonstration flight at the ...
EU expected to retaliate over US tariffs as job losses feared
By Sylvie Corbet and Barry Hatton The Associated Press

The European Union will retaliate against the U.S. decision to slap tariffs on a range of the bloc’s exports — from cheese to wine — that are expected to cause job losses, governments and industry groups said Thursday.