Former ‘Superman’ actor says he’s joining ICE

Former Superman actor Dean Cain seems to have traded in his trademark red and blue costume for a uniform of a different kind.

In a recent post on social media, the 59-year-old actor shared his candid thoughts on America’s current immigration system, as well as revealing the fact that he recently joined the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an official ICE agent.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” said Cain. “So, I joined up.”

The remainder of the video featured Cain discussing the potential benefits that come with joining ICE, effectively encouraging his followers to join the government agency.

“If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that,” Cain said in the video. “They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families.”

Cain’s comments have unsurprisingly sparked both outrage and support from admirers of his work, most especially fans of his famed ’90s stint on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

However, it’s worth noting that Cain’s apparent decision to join ICE go hand-in-hand with his longtime political beliefs, as he’s routinely expressed in interviews.

“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing,” Cain said in a Fox News interview this past Wednesday. “I truly believe this is the right thing.”

“We have a broken immigration system,” the 59-year-old actor continued. “Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”