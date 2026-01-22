51°F
Former Uvalde officer acquitted of charges at trial over police response to school shooting

Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales leaves the courtroom as the jury g ...
Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales leaves the courtroom as the jury goes back to deliberate during his trial at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)
Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales listens to closing statements on t ...
Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales listens to closing statements on the 11th day of his trial at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Nico LaHood mimics a police officer responding to a threat inside a classroom ...
Defense attorney Nico LaHood mimics a police officer responding to a threat inside a classroom while delivering a closing statement to the jury on the 11th day of the trial for former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)
Special prosecutor Bill Turner delivers a closing statement to the jury on the 11th day of the ...
Special prosecutor Bill Turner delivers a closing statement to the jury on the 11th day of the trial for former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)
Jesse Rizo and his wife Juanita Cazares-Rizo listen to the prosecution and defense deliver thei ...
Jesse Rizo and his wife Juanita Cazares-Rizo listen to the prosecution and defense deliver their closing statements to the jury on the 11th day of the trial for former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)
By Valerie Gonzalez and Jim Vertuno Associated Press
January 21, 2026 - 6:31 pm
 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former police officer was acquitted Wednesday evening of charges he failed in his duties to confront the gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas during the critical first minutes of what would become one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Jurors deliberated for more than seven hours before finding former Uvalde schools police officer Adrian Gonzalez, 52, not guilty in the first trial over the hesitant law enforcement response to the attack that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

Flanked by his lawyers, Gonzales appeared to be fighting back tears after the verdict was read out.

The trial was a rare case in the U.S. of an officer facing criminal charges on accusations of failing to stop a crime and protect lives. Gonzales had faced up to two years in prison.

The nearly three-week trial included emotional testimony from teachers who were shot and survived. Prosecutors had argued in laying out their case that Gonzales abandoned his training and did nothing to stop or interrupt the teenage gunman before he entered the school.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers ultimately rushed to the school, where 77 minutes passed before a tactical team finally entered the classroom to confront and kill the gunman. Gonzales was one of just two officers indicted, angering some victim’s families who have wanted more officers held accountable.

———

Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas.

