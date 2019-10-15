Fort Worth chief says he’s heard no dissent over officer arrest

The interim Fort Worth police chief says there’s “absolutely no excuse” for a white officer’s fatal shooting of a black woman inside her home over the weekend.

Amber Carr, center, wipes a tear as her sister, Ashley Carr, left, and attorney Lee Merritt, right, listen to Amber and Ashley's brother Adarius Carr talk about their sister Atatiana Jefferson during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in downtown Dallas. Jefferson was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth home as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew. (Irwin Thompson/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean. The Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday after resigning from the force. (Tarrant County Jail via AP)

Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside the Fort Worth home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer. Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor's report of an open door. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

Amber Carr, left, wipes a tear as her sister Ashley Carr, center, talks about their sister, Atatiana Jefferson, as their brother, Adarius Carr, right and attorney Lee Merritt, standing, listen during a news conference Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in downtown Dallas. The family of the 28-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth home as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew expressed outrage that the officer has not been arrested or fired. (Irwin Thompson/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

A bullet hole could be seen in the back window outside the Fort Worth home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer on Saturday. Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor's report of an open door. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Ed Kraus grew emotional when describing the morale of the police department. He says “officers are hurting” because of the fatal shooting and that he has not encountered an officer who disagrees with the decision to arrest Aaron Dean.

Kraus pleaded with Fort Worth residents to not let the actions of one officer reflect on all employees of the police department.

Kraus says Dean did not make a statement to investigators before resigning Monday.

Dean was arrested Monday night on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. He is out of custody after posting bond.

Dean was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday on a murder charge for the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. Jail records show he was out of custody after posting $200,000 bond Monday night, less than four hours after his arrest.

Police say Jefferson was killed by shot fired through a window as police responded to a report of an open door.

Fort Worth police are telling a grieving public that “we feel and understand your anger,” after a white officer was charged with murder for shooting a black woman through a window of her home.

Sgt. Chris Daniels read a statement Monday night after Dean’s arrest in which he pledged that the department’s major case and internal affairs units would ensure “no stone is left unturned” in the search for answers.