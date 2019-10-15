59°F
Nation and World

Fort Worth chief says he’s heard no dissent over officer arrest

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 - 8:56 am
 

FORT WORTH, Texas — The interim Fort Worth police chief says there’s “absolutely no excuse” for a white officer’s fatal shooting of a black woman inside her home over the weekend.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Ed Kraus grew emotional when describing the morale of the police department. He says “officers are hurting” because of the fatal shooting and that he has not encountered an officer who disagrees with the decision to arrest Aaron Dean.

Kraus pleaded with Fort Worth residents to not let the actions of one officer reflect on all employees of the police department.

Kraus says Dean did not make a statement to investigators before resigning Monday.

Dean was arrested Monday night on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. He is out of custody after posting bond.

Out after posting bond

Dean was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday on a murder charge for the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. Jail records show he was out of custody after posting $200,000 bond Monday night, less than four hours after his arrest.

Police say Jefferson was killed by shot fired through a window as police responded to a report of an open door.

Fort Worth police are telling a grieving public that “we feel and understand your anger,” after a white officer was charged with murder for shooting a black woman through a window of her home.

Sgt. Chris Daniels read a statement Monday night after Dean’s arrest in which he pledged that the department’s major case and internal affairs units would ensure “no stone is left unturned” in the search for answers.

