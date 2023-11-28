Fragile truce between Israel, Hamas enters 5th day

For the first time since the cease-fire began, Israel and Hamas traded accusations of a serious violation.

Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during their violent rampage through the Nova music festival in southern Israel, which are displayed at the site of the event, as Israeli DJs spun music, to commemorate the October 7, massacre, near Kibbutz Re'im, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli helicopter transporting released hostages lands at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and had been due to run out. Qatar said Israel was to release 33 Palestinians from its prisons, mostly teenagers. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers move near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. on the fourth day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

TEL AVIV, Israel — A fragile truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the terrorist group promising to release more hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when it renews its offensive.

The Israeli military said three explosive devices were detonated near its troops at two locations in northern Gaza, and that terrorists at one site opened fire on the troops, who fired back. It said its troops were in positions in accordance with the terms of the truce,

Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of committing a “blatant breach of the cease-fire,” triggering retaliation by its fighters, without providing details. It said in a statement that it “was still committed to the cease-fire so long as the enemy is committed to it,” and urged mediators to intervene.

It was not immediately clear if the exchange posed a threat to the truce. But it underscored the fragility of the truce in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces and Hamas fighters are holding their positions in close proximity to each other, each preparing for a potential resumption of fighting when the cease-fire ends.

The sides agreed to extend their truce through Wednesday, with another two planned exchanges of terrorist-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But Israel has vowed to resume the war with “full force” to destroy Hamas once it’s clear that no more hostages will be freed under the deal.

The Biden administration has told Israel it must avoid “significant further displacement” and mass casualties among Palestinian civilians if it resumes the offensive, and that it must operate with more precision in southern Gaza than it has in the north, according to U.S. officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, who heads Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, were in Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, to discuss extending the cease-fire and releasing more hostages, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. A U.S. official confirmed Burns was in Qatar, speaking anonymously because the director’s travel plans are not publicized for security reasons.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the region this week, also with an eye to extending the truce.

Hamas and other terrorists are still holding about 160 people, out of the 240 seized in their Oct. 7 assault into southern Israel that ignited the war. That’s enough to potentially extend the truce for another two weeks under the existing framework brokered by the Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., but Hamas is expected to make much higher demands for the release of captive soldiers.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel since the start of the war, mostly civilians killed in the initial attack.

At least 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel’s ground offensive. Israel says it has killed thousands of terrorists.

Israel has vowed to end Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and crush its military capabilities.

Israel blames the soaring casualty toll on Hamas, accusing the terrorists of using civilians as human shields while operating in dense, residential areas.

HOSTAGES AND PRISONERS RELEASED

Monday’s release brought to 50 the number of Israelis freed under the terms of the initial four-day truce. An additional 19 hostages were released in separate negotiations, including 17 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons. Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released.

The Palestinian prisoners released so far have been mostly teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Some were convicted by Israeli courts of attempting to carry out deadly attacks.

Most of the freed hostages appeared to be physically well, but an 84-year-old woman released Sunday was hospitalized in critical condition because she had not had access to her medication in captivity. They have mostly stayed out of the public eye, but details of their captivity have started to emerge.

In one of the first interviews with a freed hostage, 78-year-old Ruti Munder told Israel’s Channel 13 television that she was initially fed well in captivity but that conditions worsened as shortages took hold. She said she was kept in a “suffocating” room and slept on plastic chairs with a sheet for nearly 50 days.

INFANT, BROTHER NOT ON LIST

Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage.

The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Palestinian terrorists abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.

Kfir was the youngest of about 30 children who were taken hostage. Under a current temporary cease-fire, Hamas has released women, children and teens, but the infant with red hair and a toothless smile hasn’t been included on the lists of those set to be freed, according to his family.

With most other young hostages already released, Kfir’s fate and that of his 4-year-old brother, Ariel, are now a rallying cry for Israelis seeking the speedy release of all the hostages. A demonstration in support of the Bibas family was held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

“There is no precedent for something like this, for a baby who was kidnapped when he was 9 months old,” Eylon Keshet, a cousin of Kfir’s father, told reporters. “Is baby Kfir the enemy of Hamas?”

The boys’ father, Yarden Bibas, also was taken captive with his wife and sons and appears in photos to have been wounded.

His sister, Ofri Bibas Levy, wondered Tuesday why it was taking so long for the boys to be freed.

“Maybe it’s part of a psychological war against us,” she said. “My hope is that they don’t see them as a trophy.”

NORTHERN GAZA IN RUINS

The cease-fire has allowed residents who remained in Gaza City and other parts of the north to venture out to survey the destruction and try to locate and bury relatives. Footage from northern Gaza, the focus of the Israeli ground offensive, shows nearly every building damaged or destroyed.

A U.N.-led aid consortium estimates that over 234,000 homes have been damaged across Gaza and 46,000 have been completely destroyed, amounting to around 60 percent of the housing stock in the territory, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The U.N. says the truce has allowed in 160 to 200 trucks a day, making it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war, and to bring in fuel for homes, hospitals and water treatment plants.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller in Washington, Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.