Freezing rain could complicate Monday’s Alabama-Georgia game

ATLANTA — Hours before college football’s national championship in Atlanta, precipitation expected to move into Georgia could freeze on roadways Monday morning, forecasters said.

In a Sunday statement, the National Weather Service said the amounts of Monday’s precipitation should be light, but any freezing rain would create a glaze on roads and make travel treacherous.

The timing could be crucial, as traffic is expected to be heavy in Atlanta with the big game Monday night and a visit from President Donald Trump who plans to attend. The University of Georgia and the University of Alabama face each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In northern Alabama, freezing rain could come Sunday night. Forecasters said a light glaze of ice was possible on bridges, trees and power lines in northeast Alabama.

Georgia road crews on Sunday morning had already begun pre-treating interstates and highways with brine, a salt and water mixture, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

City of Atlanta government offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

State government offices and Fulton County office will close at 3 p.m. Monday, Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement.