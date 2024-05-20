86°F
Frontier Airlines breaks away from ultra low cost ticket model

A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DF ...
A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DFW Airport on Jan. 15, 2023. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Shiite Muslims hold photos of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others leaders shout slogans ...
Mideast unease could rise after deadly crash involving Iran’s leaders
Pro-Palestinian protesters and Philadelphia police have a standoff along 34th Street at the Uni ...
Pro-Palestinian protestors ignore Drexel’s request to disband
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, talks to the media after a meeting with Senate ...
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military ...
War crimes prosecutor seeks arrest of Netanyahu, other Israeli, Hamas leaders
Mary Schlangenstein Bloomberg News
May 20, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 

Frontier Airlines, famous for deeply discounted ticket prices and bare-bones service, is adding new fare categories that include carry-on bags, seat selection and no cancellation fees as it seeks to appeal to U.S. travelers who want more upscale options when they fly.

Frontier, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., is now offering four fare and service categories — basic, economy, premium and business — with varying benefits, the carrier said in a statement Friday. It’s also dropping change and cancellation fees for all but its lowest level of basic fares, improving live phone support for passengers and extending to one year the expiration time for flight credits.

Fares for the economy option will start at $30 more than the basic category, with premium at least $50 more and business starting at $100 more, Frontier said.

The changes reflect increasing pressures on carriers including Frontier and Spirit Airlines Inc. since the pandemic as the largest U.S. airlines offer a broader range of fares from stripped-down options to multiple premium classes, a shift known as “premiumization.”

Deep fare discounters succeeded for years with rapid growth and low operating costs that allowed them to make money with charges for anything extra, like coffee or bottled water during flights, printed boarding passes and carry-on bags. Such “ancillary” costs often exceeded the ticket price.

Frontier’s new pricing options are now available only on its website; they will be added to its mobile app in the future. New business and premium categories, which have more leg room, will only be for the first two rows of Frontier’s planes. Business fares offer the airline’s UpFront Plus seating, which blocks off the middle seat in each of those rows.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, talks to the media after a meeting with Senate ...
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
By Ethan Bronner and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

After a member of his war cabinet threatened to resign over his handling of the war with Hamas, experts say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains secure.

President Joe Biden speaks to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, ...
Biden addresses U.S. campus protests as he speaks to Morehouse grads
By Darlene Superville, Matt Brown and Bill Barrow The Associated Press

President Joe Biden addressed U.S. student protests over the Israel-Hamas war, telling graduates of Morehouse College that he heard their voices and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too.

