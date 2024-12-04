Frontier to roll out first-class seating, a big change for the no-frills airline

Frontier Airlines will roll out first-class seating as part of a trend of low-fare carriers offering more options to lure travelers who are willing to pay for premium accommodations.

A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DFW Airport on Jan. 15, 2023. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Starting in 2025, Frontier Airlines will roll out first-class seating as part of a trend of low-fare carriers offering more options to lure travelers who are willing to pay for premium accommodations.

The Denver-based airline announced the change Tuesday, calling it the company’s “next evolution.” Other features include free seat upgrades to Frontier’s premium seat offerings for Elite loyalty program members.

“We’ve listened to customers, and they want more–more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

First-class seating will be introduced in late 2025.

Other options are unlimited free travel for companions of Platinum and Diamond Elite members starting in mid-2025. Frontier miles can be redeemed for baggage and seating upgrades. The Elite level is based on a member’s number of miles.

The Associated Press reported that budget airlines are struggling as larger carriers are able to meet the demands of customers seeking more upscale options while also going after the budget-minded travelers. That has prompted the lower-cost airlines to start targeting customers who want more premium features.

Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines eliminated change fees on some tickets and created four fare classes: basic, economy, premium and business. Those in “basic” still pay extra for things like a carry-on bag, selecting a particular seat and changing or canceling a reservation.

The airline also introduced UpFront Plus seating, with a guaranteed empty middle seat and extra legroom at the front of the plane.

Frontier logged a total of 818,725 passengers at Denver International Airport in October, up 9.6% from the same period in 2023.