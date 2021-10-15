55°F
Nation and World

Fully vaccinated foreigners can travel to US next month, official says

By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 - 8:32 am
 
A few cars make their way north to cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday ...
A few cars make their way north to cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. Beleaguered business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions rejoiced Wednesday after the U.S. said it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ontario, into Niagara Fa ...
A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ontario, into Niagara Falls, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel. (Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that it will lift travel restrictions on Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated individuals arriving in the U.S. by air travel or by crossing land borders, according to a White House official.

Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel. The policy change was announced in September, but the White House is announcing Friday the date when it will take effect.

The White House announced earlier this week it would lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign nationals for non-essential travel at U.S. land borders and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico in early November. Land and ferry travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination to officials upon request.

The official, who was granted anonymity to speak on a policy that had not yet been publicly announced, said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has informed airlines that all FDA-approved and authorized vaccines, as well as those that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, are acceptable. The CDC plans to issue guidelines on acceptable proof of vaccination in the coming weeks.

