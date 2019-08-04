99°F
Nation and World

Funeral arrangements set for RFK granddaughter

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 10:27 am
 

BOSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill’s uncles, a funeral will be held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.

The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

