Nation and World

Funeral, Sikh ceremony scheduled for slain Texas deputy

The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 7:27 am
 

CYPRESS, Texas — Services will be held this week for a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the funeral for 42-year-old Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) will be Wednesday at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston. Dhaliwal, who was slain on Friday, was the first Sikh deputy on the force.

A sheriff’s statement says a Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A law enforcement ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.

The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis of Houston, has been charged with capital murder and was being held without bond Sunday. Records show Solis, who has an extensive criminal history, was wanted for parole violation. He’s been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

