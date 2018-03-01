‘Future not bright’ for world’s only northern white rhino

The health of the world’s last male northern white rhino is deteriorating and minders say his “future is not looking bright.”

In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. The health of 45-year-old Sudan is deteriorating and his minders said Thursday, March 1, 2018, that his "future is not looking bright." (Joe Mwihia/AP)

The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan was listed on the Tinder dating app last year as “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World” as a fundraiser. He lives with the last two female northern white rhinos in Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which said Thursday that Sudan is suffering from an infection despite 24-hour care by veterinarians.

The three rhinos, along with another male from the same subspecies that since died, arrived at Ol Pejeta from a Czech zoo in 2009.

Scientists hope to save the northern white rhino from extinction by using southern white rhinos as surrogates to carry northern white rhino embryos and give birth.