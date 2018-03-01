Nation and World

‘Future not bright’ for world’s only northern white rhino

The Associated Press
March 1, 2018
 

JOHANNESBURG — The health of the world’s last male northern white rhino is deteriorating and minders say his “future is not looking bright.”

The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan was listed on the Tinder dating app last year as “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World” as a fundraiser. He lives with the last two female northern white rhinos in Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which said Thursday that Sudan is suffering from an infection despite 24-hour care by veterinarians.

The three rhinos, along with another male from the same subspecies that since died, arrived at Ol Pejeta from a Czech zoo in 2009.

Scientists hope to save the northern white rhino from extinction by using southern white rhinos as surrogates to carry northern white rhino embryos and give birth.

