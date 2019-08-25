101°F
Gas explosion badly damages Maryland shopping center

The Associated Press
August 25, 2019 - 1:10 pm
 

COLUMBIA, Md. — A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged an office complex and shopping center in Maryland on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in Columbia, Maryland, and no injuries were reported.

“It was so powerful it could be heard in communities many miles away,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement.

Police and fire crews responded to multiple reports of hissing sounds coming from a large crack in a parking lot and made sure the buildings nearby were not occupied.

“Fortunately, because of their actions and because this happened on a Sunday morning when no one was inside the building, there are no reported injuries at this time,” Ball said.

