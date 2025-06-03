94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israel challenges Hamas numbers amid new Gaza aid distribution system

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian ...
Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israeli shelling hits an area in the northern of Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesd ...
Israeli shelling hits an area in the northern of Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, who was killed in a battle ...
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, who was killed in a battle in the Gaza Strip, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian ...
Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
More Stories
Wayne Kuhl, a McDonald's chef, wraps a snack wrap at McDonald's Headquarter in Chicago, Thursda ...
Here’s why McDonald’s is bringing back beloved Snack Wrap
Rabbi Sanford Akselrad of Congregation Ner Tamid during an interview in his office in Henderson ...
Colorado attack sends ‘shock waves’ through Las Vegas Jewish community
A Southwest Airlines plane pull into a gate at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa ...
Southwest plans partnership with China Airlines for ‘seamless’ travel
With the busy summer travel season underway, TSA is warning travelers about the dangers of usin ...
TSA issues new warning about airport feature often used by travelers
By Mohammad Jahjouh, Samy Magdy and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 - 12:52 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2025 - 1:43 pm

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli forces fired on people as they headed toward an aid distribution site in Gaza on Tuesday. The army said it fired “near a few individual suspects” who left the designated route, approached its forces and ignored warning shots.

The near-daily shootings have occurred after an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation established aid distribution points inside Israeli military zones, a system it says is designed to circumvent Hamas.

The Israeli military said it “fired to drive away suspects.” The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 27 were killed. In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said “the numbers of casualties published by Hamas were exaggerated” but that the incident was being investigated. He said the army is not preventing Palestinians in Gaza from reaching aid in the distribution areas, but rather allowing it.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates the sites, says there has been no violence in or around them. On Tuesday, it acknowledged that the Israeli military was investigating whether civilians were wounded “after moving beyond the designated safe corridor and into a closed military zone,” in an area that was “well beyond our secure distribution site.”

A spokesperson for the group said it was “saddened to learn that a number of civilians were injured and killed after moving beyond the designated safe corridor.”

The shootings all occurred at the Flag Roundabout, around a half-mile from one of the GHF’s distribution sites in the now mostly uninhabited southern city of Rafah.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it distributed 21 truckloads of food at the Rafah site on Tuesday, while its other two operational sites were closed.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said three of its soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, in what appeared to be the deadliest attack on Israel’s forces since it ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March.

The military said the soldiers, all in their early 20s, died during combat on Monday. Israeli media reported they were killed in an explosion in the Jabaliya area.

Israel says the new aid distribution system is designed to prevent Hamas from stealing aid.

Hamas-led terrorists killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel that ignited the war. They are still holding 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which doesn’t say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 terrorists. Around 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Oct. 7 attack, including more than 400 during the fighting inside Gaza.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Actress Loretta Swit arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 3rd Annua ...
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner on pioneering TV series ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan, the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War on the pioneering hit TV series “M*A*S*H,” has died. She was 87.

MORE STORIES