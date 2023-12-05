Gaza’s 2nd-largest city faces more Israeli strikes

Israel says it is being more precise as it widens its offensive into southern Gaza after obliterating much of the north.

Israeli security forces inspect a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

A man looks through a hole in the wall of a house as a result of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Family and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gather for a horse ride calling for their return, in a forest near Modiin, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The event was organized by the father of Idan Shtivi, one of more than 100 Israeli hostages who taken to Gaza after being abducted in a Hamas cross-border attack on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza’s second-largest city Tuesday.

Under U.S. pressure to prevent further mass casualties in the conflict with Hamas terrorists, Israel says it is being more precise as it widens its offensive into southern Gaza after obliterating much of the north.

Residents said troops advanced following heavy airstrikes to Bani Suheila, a town just east of Khan Younis.

Satellite photos from Sunday showed around 150 Israeli tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles just under 4 miles north of the heart of the city.

Israel ordered the full-scale evacuation of northern Gaza in the early days of the war and has barred people who left from returning. In the south, it has ordered people out of nearly two dozen neighborhoods in and around Khan Younis. That further reduced the area where civilians can seek refuge in central and southern Gaza by more than a quarter.

Israel says it must dismantle Hamas’ extensive military infrastructure and remove it from power in order to prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that ignited the war. The surprise assault through the border fence saw Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capture some 240 men, women and children.

The military says it makes every effort to spare civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields as the terrorists fight in dense residential areas, where they have labyrinths of tunnels and bunkers, as well as rocket launchers and sniper nests.

Hamas is deeply rooted in Palestinian society, and its determination to end decades of open-ended Israeli military rule over millions of Palestinians is shared by the vast majority, even those opposed to its maximalist aim of eventually destroying Israel, and its attacks on Israeli civilians.

Even after weeks of unrelenting bombardment, Hamas’ top leader in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, was able to conduct complex cease-fire negotiations and orchestrate the release of more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners last week. Hamas terrorists have also kept up their rocket fire into Israel, both before and after the truce.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll in the territory since Oct. 7 has surpassed 15,890 people. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

An Israeli army official provided a similar figure for the death toll in Gaza on Monday. The official said at least 15,000 people have been killed, including 5,000 militants, without saying how the military arrived at its figures. The military says 86 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that it was too soon to pass judgment on Israeli operations, but that it was unusual for a modern military to identify precise areas of expected ground maneuvers and ask people to move out, as Israel has done in Khan Younis.

“These are the kinds of steps that we have asked them to undertake,” he said.

Leaflets dropped by the Israeli military over Khan Younis in recent days warn people to head farther south toward the border with Egypt, but they are unable to leave Gaza, as both Israel and neighboring Egypt have refused to accept any refugees.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.