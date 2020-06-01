95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

George Floyd protesters in Washington, DC, peacefully defy curfew — LIVESTREAM

By Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews The Associated Press
June 1, 2020 - 8:31 am
 
Updated June 1, 2020 - 6:14 pm

NEW YORK — New York City imposed an 11 p.m. curfew Monday as the nation’s biggest city tried to prevent another night of destruction amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

With an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, New York is joining other cities around the country in imposing such measures after days of unrest. The limit on a city of more than 8 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washngton, D.C., also had a 7 p.m. curfew, but protesters remained.

Protesters took a knee in the middle of a downtown Washington street Monday night, chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”

They applauded as they rose to their feet and declared that the streets were theirs.

Over the past few nights, demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota had asked black police officers to take a knee to show their support.

The march Monday night was peaceful as nightfall approached. There was no apparent effort to get protesters off the streets even though a 7 p.m. curfew had passed.

Earlier, law enforcement officers on horseback and foot aggressively pushed the protesters away from Lafayette Park near the White House so President Donald Trump could visit a church that was damaged by fire during the protests Sunday night

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence — which left stores ransacked, police vehicles burned — gave them no choice, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.

“We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio said in a statement. Cuomo blamed “people who are looking to distract and discredit” the protests and said they couldn’t be allowed to undermine public safety.

The two leaders, both Democrats, also said many more police officers would be deployed Monday night.

The plans came as more protests got under way. Big crowds rallied in Times Square and Brooklyn on Monday afternoon and marched through the streets for several hours. As in previous days, the demonstrations held in daylight hours were peaceful with officers mostly keeping their distance from marchers.

One Times Square demonstrator, Giselle Francisco, considered the curfew necessary.

“There are people who have ulterior motives and they’re trying to hijack the message,” the New Yorker said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed doubts earlier Monday about whether a curfew would be heeded. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired police captain whose borough has been a focal point for demonstrations and some damage, also had doubts.

“There are real deep, legitimate wounds, and if we’re not going to put the same level of energy into correcting those wounds as we’re going to put into telling people not to come out at 11, then we’re going to fail, and this is going to prolong the problem,” said Adams, a Democrat.

The New York City Liberties Union said it was “deeply problematic that our leaders are imposing a curfew and essentially silencing New Yorkers from expressing their outrage at the racism that permeates the nation.”

After largely peaceful protests Sunday, groups of people poured down the sidewalks in Manhattan’s chic Soho neighborhood and other areas overnight, breaking into Rolex, Kate Spade and Prada boutiques and electronics stores. Hundreds of people were arrested.

“People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they’re going to be like, ‘Damn, we don’t want them out here doing this … again,’” New York City resident Sean Jones said as he watched the destruction.

A 21-year-old man was shot in chic SoHo around 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

On Monday morning, police were visible on some of SoHo’s hardest-hit streets as stores boarded up.

“It’s disturbing because I’m 100% behind the protesters and against police brutality and bad cops killing people of color whenever they fricking want to, but this is a different story,” said Ruby Packard, a teacher and longtime SoHo resident.

“There are people using this as a reason to create chaos and be violent,” she added.

Sunday was the third night in a row of mainly peaceful daytime demonstrations, chaotic nights, hot spots of violence and arrests, with the mayor’s daughter among those arrested over the weekend.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, refused to leave a Manhattan street officers were clearing Saturday because people were throwing things. She was released with a court summons.

Her father said Monday she told him she’d behaved peacefully and believed she had followed police officers’ instructions.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets around the nation to express outrage over Floyd’s May 25 death and other killings of black people, particularly by police. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

On Sunday, some New York City police officers knelt with protesters. But officers have also clashed with demonstrators.

Shea said the department is investigating officers’ behavior in about six incidents, including one in which two police vehicles plowed through a group of protesters Saturday in Brooklyn.

During Sunday night’s demonstration, video posted to social media showed a police officer pulling a gun and pointing it at demonstrators on a debris-littered Manhattan street moments after a protester used an object to deliver a crushing blow to another officer’s head a few yards away.

“That officer should have his gun and badge taken away today,” de Blasio said. “There will be an investigation immediately to determine the larger consequences.”

Cuomo said some officers had exacerbated tensions with some “very disturbing” actions. Police union president Patrick Lynch said Cuomo was “wrongly blaming the chaos on the cops.”

MOST READ
1
Protests overrun downtown Las Vegas’ reopening party
Protests overrun downtown Las Vegas’ reopening party
2
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up Black Lives Matter protest on Strip
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up Black Lives Matter protest on Strip
3
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
4
Gas station looted after police break up protest in Las Vegas
Gas station looted after police break up protest in Las Vegas
5
Protesters march peacefully at Downtown Summerlin Sunday night
Protesters march peacefully at Downtown Summerlin Sunday night
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Signs of encouragement for nursing home employees decorate the entrance to the Kimberly Hall So ...
Nearly 26K nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Candice Choi The Associated Press

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nation’s governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.

 
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

An autopsy commissioned for George Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing, ignoring his cries of distress, the family’s attorneys said Monday.

A group marches through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh Sunday, May 31, 2020 protesting the ...
Huge gatherings, erosion of trust upend virus tracking efforts
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Health experts need newly infected people to remember and recount everyone they’ve interacted with over several days in an effort to prevent them from spreading the disease further. But contact tracing, relies on people knowing who they’ve been in contact with — a daunting task if they’ve been to a mass gathering.

Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, nea ...
Coast-to-coast protests leave a shaken America in shambles
By Ashraf Khalil, Aaron Morrison and Jim Vertuno Associated Press

With cities wounded by days of violent unrest, America headed into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and shaken confidence about when leaders would find the answers to control the mayhem amid unrelenting raw emotion.

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, ...
Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
By Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

Jim Browning of Pahrump, fills up his gas tank at Sam's Club on East Serene Ave., in Las Vegas ...
Average U.S. gas price up 8 cents over 2 weeks to $2.05
The Associated Press

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.