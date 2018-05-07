George Zimmerman charged with stalking, threats to investigator

Authorities say George Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker. Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

George Zimmerman threatens to feed man to gator over a movie about the life of Trayvon Martin, deputies say. (WFTV-Orlando)

A sheriff’s report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.

Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December. Records reported by WFT-Orlando quote Zimmerman as saying, “I’m going to find him, and I’m bringing hell with me. He’s well on his way to finding his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?”

The records don’t list an attorney for Zimmerman.

Zimmerman identifies himself as Hispanic. The former neighborhood watch volunteer fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. He was acquitted of all charges. Martin was black.