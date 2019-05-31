86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman

By Kate Brumback The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 11:17 am
 

DECATUR, Ga.— An Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video repeatedly hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store was indicted Thursday on felony charges, a prosecutor said.

A grand jury indicted DeKalb County police Officer Phillip Larscheid, 29, on charges of aggravated assault and violation of his oath of office, county District Attorney Sherry Boston said.

Reached by email, Larscheid’s attorney Lance LoRusso said his client is “considering his options.”

“We’ll take appropriate action in the next days and weeks,” LoRusso said. “Obviously, it’s devastating.”

Police initially cleared Larscheid after the June 4, 2017, arrest, Boston said. But the department reopened its use-of-force investigation after a bystander’s video of the arrest surfaced online, she said.

Larscheid responded after employees at the gas station convenience store in Decatur, just east of Atlanta, called to report that someone, later identified as Katie McCrary, was begging customers for money at the store.

McCrary was inside, near the front door, when Larscheid arrived. She tried to push him out of the way and walk out the door, the police report says. When he told her to stay where she was, she said she was a federal agent and gave a “random badge number.”

Larscheid told McCrary she could be arrested for impersonating an officer, and she responded that he was impersonating an officer and grabbed his badge, the report says. When he pushed her back, she grabbed his vest and radio, Larscheid wrote in his report.

He got out his baton and told her to lie on the ground and then began to hit her leg with the baton when she refused, the report says. She dropped to the ground and began kicking him and he continued to hit her with the baton, the report says.

The video shows the officer repeatedly striking McCrary with his baton as he tells her to put her hands behind her back and she struggles. At least two people off camera can be heard on the video addressing McCrary by name and telling her to stop resisting.

At one point, McCrary is seen putting her arm over the officer’s baton as he presses her to the floor with his knee in her back, and he repeatedly shouts at her, “Let it go or I’m gonna shoot you.”

As the officer cuffs her hands behind her back, McCrary can be heard repeating, “What did I do?”

Medical personnel at the scene checked her, and she was taken to a hospital where she was evaluated and released, the report says.

McCrary, now 40, was charged with obstructing an officer and was also given a criminal trespass warning, the report says. Boston said Thursday that her office will not pursue charges against McCrary stemming from that arrest.

County spokesman Andrew Cauthen said in an email earlier Thursday that Larscheid was still employed by the police department but had been on clerical duty since July 11, 2017. Cauthen did not immediately respond to an email after the indictment was issued asking whether that affected Larscheid’s employment.

Boston says she has been in touch with Larscheid’s attorney and that Larscheid has agreed to turn himself in by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Abortion-rights supporters march Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge heard ...
Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions for now, judge rules
By Jim Salter and David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A judge issued an order Friday ensuring Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue providing abortions, acting hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility’s license was set to expire.

Muscle Joint & Relief Cream is displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo ...
FDA hearing 1st step in possible legal clarity for CBD uses
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

CBD products have surged in popularity despite legal confusion. Now regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

Migrant children line up for a meal at the door of the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Mig ...
Trump doubles down on Mexico tariff threat, gets pushback
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

Despite pushback from business and Mexico, President Trump doubled down Friday on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless Mexico cracks down on migrants trying to cross the border.

In a June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, thre ...
Iran’s centrifuge use questioned by UN atomic watchdog
By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press

VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.

In a May 9, 2019, photo, business owner Keith Bassett discusses his effort to renovate a buildi ...
Storm season brings new dread as forgotten towns rebuild
The Associated Press

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the US. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to U.S. P ...
Mexico president will seek dialogue on Trump’s tariff threat
By Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.

 
Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash
The Associated Press

Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.

President Donald Trump waves as he takes the stage to speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy gradu ...
Trump tariff threat puts US companies in quick crossfire
By Michelle Chapman and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

A surprise announcement by President Donald Trump of an escalating tariff regime against Mexico is sending ripples through almost every economic sector in the U.S.