95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Georgia officials examine threats to Arbery case protesters

By Jeff Amy The Associated Press
May 10, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

ATLANTA — Officials in Georgia say they are investigating an online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday said that it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”

Spokesperson Nelly Miles declined to provide further information.

Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting. The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case.

Shortly after the video’s leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came hours after officials asked the GBI to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.

The father and son said they thought Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her 25-year-old son, a former high school football player, was just jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

On Saturday, the GBI confirmed that it has obtained other photos of video that might shed light on the case. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published footage from a surveillance camera at a Brunswick home near where Arbery was shot that shows someone who appears to be Arbery walking into a home under construction. Arbery then came back out and ran down the street. Someone else comes out across the street from the construction site, and then a vehicle drives off farther down the street, near where Travis McMichael lives.

Lawyers for Arbery’s family say the video bolsters their position that Arbery did nothing wrong, and shows he did not commit a felony. Under Georgia law, someone who isn’t a sworn police officer can arrest and detain another person only if a felony is committed in the presence of the arresting citizen.

“Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law,” the lawyers wrote in a social media post. “This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified.”

MOST READ
1
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
2
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
3
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies at 75
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies at 75
4
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
5
A reason to smile: Some Las Vegas-area businesses reopen
A reason to smile: Some Las Vegas-area businesses reopen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gigi Garcia, left, helps customer Narineh Ab at "it takes a village kids" during the ...
Californians can hike, shop, golf as virus restrictions eased
The Associated Press

Hiking to the Hollywood sign and hitting the links is being allowed Saturday as the California county hardest hit by the coronavirus cautiously reopened some sites to recreation-starved stay-at-homers.

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah (Deborah Wall)
Some Utah national parks reopen, visitors experience ‘new normal’
The Associated Press

After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the sites.

A family of Canada geese brave a snowy slope in Lanesborough, Mass., the morning after an unsea ...
Polar vortex brings May snow, low temps to Northeast
By David Klepper The Associated Press

Mother’s Day weekend got off to an unseasonably snowy start in the Northeast on Saturday thanks to the polar vortex bringing cold air down from the north.

FILE - In this March 28, 2020, file photo, a police officer arrives to tell people to leave Wai ...
Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving.

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers during a ceremony to mark the 75th an ...
Virus forces low-key VE Day commemorations in Europe
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

The big celebrations that had been planned have been either cancelled or scaled back dramatically and people across Europe have been asked to mark the moment in private.