Nation and World

Georgia police K9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

The Associated Press
May 24, 2019 - 7:37 am
 

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A police K9 in Georgia suddenly fell ill while chasing a suspect and died.

News outlets report the Gwinnett County police dog named Eli was working with his handler in Snellville on Thursday when he began to show symptoms believed to be heat-related. A police statement says the eight-year department veteran had been tracking the suspect for about 30 minutes in 90-degree weather.

It says the 9-year-old dog was quickly taken to a local veterinarian for treatment but didn’t recover.

Details surrounding the chase and suspect are unclear.

