Georgia shooting leaves 1 dead, several critically injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A shooting in Savannah has left one person dead and eight injured, including several who were critically hurt.

The Savannah Police Department told local media that the shooting happened early Saturday at an apartment complex. Among those injured were at least two children.

Mayor Van Johnson says people who know something should “say something” to help police track down the perpetrators.

“We will find those responsible,” Johnson told WTOC-TV television in an online interview.

The station reported that two of the eight shooting victims were a 2-year-old child and a 13-year-old youth.