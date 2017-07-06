Georgia woman detained after husband, kids found dead in home

A Georgia woman was in custody after her husband and four of their young children were found dead on Thursday in an apparent stabbing attack in their suburban Atlanta home, police said.

A fifth child was found alive but seriously injured inside the home in Loganville, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Police said they were alerted to the crime by a call from a woman inside the home just before 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT).

The wife and mother of the victims, who has not been identified, was immediately detained and was being questioned, police said.

“Right now, we think we have everybody involved in this crime (in custody),” police Corporal Michele Pihera told WSB-TV.

“I don’t want anybody in this community to think that we’ve got a mad person running around trying to stab somebody,” Pihera added.

Police said all the children were under 10, and their father was in his 30s. (Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Lisa Von Ahn)