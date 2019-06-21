80°F
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Georgia woman fatally bit by rattlesnake while gardening

The Associated Press
June 21, 2019 - 6:43 am
 

WAVERLY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who was bitten by a rattlesnake while gardening has died.

News outlets report 62-yaer-old Priscilla Meridith was bitten last month and suffered an allergic reaction and heart attack that left her in a medically induced coma she never woke up from.

Meridith’s family says she suffered the heart attack and organ failure while she was hospitalized. She died last week.

Relatives say Meridith wasn’t given anti-venom while treated at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, as hospital staff said Meridith was allergic. The hospital’s emergency medical director, Dr. Mohsen Aklaghi, says staff followed Georgia Poison Control recommendations.

Poison Control Managing Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez tells WJAX-TV that allergic patients can still be given antivenom if they’re “good candidates” based factors including medical history and vital signs.

THE LATEST
In a June 12, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Bid ...
Biden’s S. Carolina trip a key test to set debate stage
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

Joe Biden has sat atop the crowded Democratic presidential field from virtually the moment he joined the race. But his recent fumbles on abortion and race are a reminder that early front-runners often face the most intense scrutiny.

Peter Bowyer, the facility manager at AquaBounty Technologies, holds one of the last batch of c ...
Restaurants could be first to get genetically modified salmon
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

Inside an Indiana aquafarming complex, thousands of salmon eggs genetically modified to grow faster than normal are hatching into tiny fish. After growing to roughly 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) in indoor tanks, they could be served in restaurants by late next year.

A taxi makes its way through a crowd of protesters gathered on a street near government offices ...
Thousands protest in Hong Kong after demands unmet
By Raf Wober The Associated Press

Several hundred protesters, mainly students, gathered Friday outside Hong Kong government offices, with some blocking traffic on a major thoroughfare and others occupying the lobby of a government tax office.

Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia ...
No injuries reported as oil refinery blast rocks Philadelphia
By Matt Rourke The Associated Press

A fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex in Philadelphia turned the early morning sky a bright orange and yellow and awakened startled residents with explosions that shook homes Friday.

President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Just ...
US on brink of attacking Iran before plan was called off
By Ben Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

A U.S. official said the military made preparations Thursday night for limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, but approval was abruptly withdrawn before the attacks were launched.

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebratin ...
Sewage testing in Washington confirms rise in marijuana use
By Gene Johnson The Associated Press

The research entailed driving to two sewage treatment plants that serve the 200,000 people of Tacoma, a city whose drug-use trends tend to mirror those of Seattle.