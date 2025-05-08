77°F
German hiker dies after fall at Utah national park

Double Arch is located in the Windows section of Arches National Park in Utah. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors to the Arches National Park walk towards a sandstone formation called South Window in Moab, Utah, in 2005. (AP Photo/Beth Harpaz, File)
By Jesse Bedayn The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 - 5:47 pm
 

A 77-year-old man from Germany has died after falling on a hike at Arches National Park in Utah, authorities said Wednesday.

Rudolf Peters, from the town of Haltern am See in western Germany, was hiking in a rough section of a trail called The Windows Loop when he fell Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Peters before rangers arrived, along with responders from the sheriff’s office and county emergency medical services. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park service is investigating along with the sheriff’s office. Its statement did not offer more details about the fall.

The park service reminded visitors to Arches, which is known for its graceful stone formations, to consider uneven surfaces, changing weather and their own health conditions when deciding to hike.

— Bedayn is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By Suzan Fraser and Bassem Mroue Associated Press

Officials say Turkey’s intelligence service thwarted a remote attack using pagers in Lebanon, days after similar attacks by Israel killed dozens, including members of the Hezbollah terrorist group.

