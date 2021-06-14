101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
This June 7, 2021, image shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquer ...
This June 7, 2021, image shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, said her council had thousands of boxes left over at the end of the selling season in late spring, even though girls tried innovative selling methods like drive-thru booths and contact-free delivery. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows Henrique Valdovinos, left ...
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows Henrique Valdovinos, left, and other health care workers at the Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, receiving a donation of cookies as part of the Girl Scouts' Hometown Heroes program. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows a scout donating cookies ...
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows a scout donating cookies to firefighters in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, as part of the Hometown Heroes program. As the coronavirus pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many Girl Scout troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. That resulted in millions of boxes of unsold cookies. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)
This April 30, 2020 image provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows health care worker ...
This April 30, 2020 image provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows health care workers with Christus St. Vincent Health System in Santa Fe, New Mexico, accepting a donation of cookies as part of the Hometown Heroes program. As the coronavirus pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many Girl Scout troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. That resulted in millions of boxes of unsold cookies. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows scouts donating cookies t ...
This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows scouts donating cookies to firefighters in Los Lunas, New Mexico, as part of the Hometown Heroes program. As the coronavirus pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many Girl Scout troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. That resulted in millions of boxes of unsold cookies. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)

The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus — not thinner demand for Thin Mints — is the main culprit. As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.

“This is unfortunate, but given this is a girl-driven program and the majority of cookies are sold in-person, it was to be expected,” said Kelly Parisi, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of the USA.

The impact will be felt by local councils and troops, who depend on the cookie sales to fund programming, travel, camps and other activities. The Girl Scouts normally sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, or around $800 million worth.

Rebecca Latham, the CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, said her council had 22,000 boxes left over at the end of the selling season in late spring, even though girls tried innovative selling methods like drive-thru booths and contact-free delivery.

Latham said troops in her area sold 805,000 boxes of cookies last year; this year, they sold just under 600,000. That shortfall means the council may not be able to invest in infrastructure improvements at its camps or fill some staff positions, she said.

Online sales encouraged

The council is now encouraging people to buy boxes online through its Hometown Heroes program, which distributes cookies to health care workers, firefighters and others. It also organized one-day sales with organizations like the New Mexico United soccer team, to whittle the total down further.

Parisi said Girl Scouts of the USA did forecast lower sales this year due to the pandemic. But coronavirus restrictions were constantly shifting, and the cookie orders placed by its 111 local councils with bakers last fall were still too optimistic.

By early spring, when troops usually set up booths to sell cookies in person, U.S. coronavirus cases were still near their peak. Hundreds of girls opted not to sell cookies in person. Online sales and even a delivery partnership with Grubhub failed to make up the difference.

As a result, around 15 million boxes of cookies were left over as the cookie season wound down. Most — around 12 million boxes — remain with the two bakers, Louisville, Kentucky-based Little Brownie Bakers and Brownsburg, Indiana-based ABC Bakers. Another 3 million boxes are in the hands of the Girl Scout councils, which are scrambling to sell or donate them. The cookies have a 12-month shelf life.

It’s unclear how much of a financial hit the Girl Scouts suffered because of the decline in sales since the organization won’t reveal those figures. And it isn’t the biggest blow the cookie program has ever faced. That likely came during World War II, when the Girl Scouts were forced to shift from selling cookies to calendars because of wartime shortages of sugar, butter and flour.

But the glut of cookies has laid bare some simmering issues within the Girl Scouts’ ranks. Some local leaders say this year’s slower sales should have been better predicted because falling membership was threatening cookie sales even before the pandemic began. Around 1.7 million girls were enrolled in Girl Scouts in 2019, down almost 30% from 2009.

“Without girls, there is no cookie program. Unfortunately, it took a global pandemic to bring all the problems to the surface,” said Agenia Clark, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, a local council.

Clark and some other local leaders were able to avert a cookie stockpile because they calculated their own sales projections instead of relying on guidance from the national office. Clark believes a new technology platform adopted by the Girl Scouts isn’t adequately forecasting membership declines and their impact. In April, she sued the Girl Scouts of the USA because she doesn’t want to her council to be forced to use that platform.

Parisi acknowledged that membership fell during the pandemic as troops struggled to figure out ways to meet safely. But those numbers are already rebounding, she said.

Other sources cited

There were other reasons for the declining sales. Some local leaders say they might have sold cookies this year but chose not to because of an Associated Press story linking child labor to the palm oil that is used to make Girl Scout cookies.

Gina Verdibello, a troop leader in Jersey City, New Jersey, said her 21-member troop, which has girls ranging in age from 10 to 15, decided to boycott this year’s cookie program and held a protest at their city hall. Verdibello said she knows of at least a dozen other troops that opted not to sell because of the palm oil issue.

“We want to sell cookies. It’s part of our thing. But this is putting kind of a damper on it,” said Verdibello, whose troop has continued to fund activities with donations from people who heard about their boycott.

Parisi said such boycotts weren’t widespread. But she said the Girl Scouts are working with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, a nonprofit group that sets environmental and social standards for the industry, to ensure farmers are meeting those standards.

In the end, local councils won’t be held financially responsible for the 12 million boxes that remain at the two bakers. Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers said they are working with the Girl Scouts to sell or donate cookies to places like food banks and the military. The bakers can’t sell directly to grocers because that might diminish the importance of the annual cookie sales. But they may sell to institutional buyers like prisons.

Parisi said bakers and councils have occasionally dealt with excess inventory before because of weather events like ice storms or tornadoes. But this level is unprecedented.

She said some pivots, like the partnership with Grubhub, are likely here to stay. But girls are also eager to get back to their booths next year.

“Girl Scout cookie season isn’t just when you get to buy cookies,” she said. “It’s interacting with the girls. It’s Americana.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
2
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: This isn’t your father’s left-wing revolution
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: This isn’t your father’s left-wing revolution
4
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
5
Precautions vital for potentially deadly Las Vegas heat all week
Precautions vital for potentially deadly Las Vegas heat all week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Reality Winner walks into the Federal Courthouse in Aug ...
NSA contractor in leak case out of prison
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

In this Oct. 17, 2003, file photo, actor Ned Beatty poses at New York's Music Box Theatre where ...
Actor Ned Beatty, indelible in ‘Deliverance’ dies at 83
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972’s “Deliverance” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has died. He was 83.

Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jeru ...
Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu’s reign
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, will preside over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit, Sunday, Jun ...
G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations
By Jill Lawless, Sylvia Hui, Danica Kirka and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Joe Biden, who was making his first foreign trip as leader, said it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.”

In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue ...
$28M bid gets ride into space with Jeff Bezos
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple weeks.

Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, ...
Pulse Nightclub to be designated national memorial
The Associated Press

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

 
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The president hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint communique to be released Sunday when the summit ends.

This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Fra ...
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer citation
By Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.