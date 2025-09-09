Girl Scouts launching new cookie flavor this season

The Girl Scouts are launching a new cookie!

Today, Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) officially announced its lineup for the upcoming season will include one all-new sandwich-style cookie flavor inspired by a classic and nostalgic dessert–one so pleasant and sweet that maybe, just maybe, this update will make up for the heartbreak caused by the group’s decision to do away with two fan-favorite flavors after this year.

Coming to Girl Scout troops’ menus nationwide this upcoming Girl Scouts cookie season are the all-new Exploremores.

Girl Scouts’ New Exploremores Cookie Flavor

While the name “Exploremores” may evoke the thought of S’mores, this is not a fireside treat-flavored cookie (plus, Girl Scouts already made a S’mores variety, which was ironically one of the two flavors discontinued after the 2025 season).

Girl Scouts Exploremores cookies debut in the 2026 season.

This new cookie is actually inspired by rocky road ice cream, and features two chocolate-flavored cookie halves on either side of a marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème filling. Exploremores are not dairy or gluten-free, like some other Girl Scout cookie offerings, but the recipe is kosher and Halal certified.

Related: ‘Beloved’ Girl Scout Cookie Gets ‘Delicious’ Limited-Edition Milkshake Thanks to ‘Innovative’ Collaboration

While some would say Exploremores perfectly reimagines the nutty, chocolatey, marshmallowy frozen treat as a cookie, GSUSA would suggest it reflects “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.”

Exploremores, a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie.

Official Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Just Months Away

Girl Scout troops across the country will begin offering the new Exploremores cookie both online and in-person at local booths, during the upcoming 2026 season (alongside returning favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-Si-Dos, Samoas/Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs), according to a news release.

Every purchase of Exploremores “helps girls unbox a world of possibilities, one cookie at a time.” As with all other GSUSA cookie sales, the proceeds from each box sold stay with local Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences and learnings in communities all year long.

Girl Scout Cookie season is officially recognized from January to April, but local timing varies, according to GSUSA. That’s why the organization built out a system that will alert anyone registered when local sales of Exploremores or other cookies begin in their neighborhood. To sign up for cookie sale notifications or other Girl Scouts news, visit the official website or text “Cookies” to 59618.

Next: Tootsie Pops’ 55-Year-Old Commercial Gets Modern Makeover