60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2M amid vaccine push

The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 - 10:22 am
 
A patient with coronavirus breathes wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit at the hos ...
A patient with coronavirus breathes wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit at the hospital in Stryi, western Ukraine, on Tuesday Sep. 29 2020. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million. The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It took eight months to hit 1 million lives lost. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19 victim on a stretcher at the morgue of a ho ...
A mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19 victim on a stretcher at the morgue of a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. After successfully bringing the daily death count down from over 900 in March to single digits by July, Spain has seen a steady uptick that brought deaths back to over 200 a day this month. With that relapse, the body collectors have returned to making the rounds of hospitals, homes and care facilities. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Corazona Pena's body lies wrapped in plastic by a Peruvian COVID-19 specialized government team ...
Corazona Pena's body lies wrapped in plastic by a Peruvian COVID-19 specialized government team in Pucallpa, in Peru's Ucayali region, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million. It took eight months to hit 1 million lives lost. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Residents, some wearing masks, ride on a ferry in Wuhan on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The global ...
Residents, some wearing masks, ride on a ferry in Wuhan on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million. The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It took eight months to hit 1 million lives lost. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
In this Monday, April 6, 2020, Aurelia reacts next to her husband after he died of a respirator ...
In this Monday, April 6, 2020, Aurelia reacts next to her husband after he died of a respiratory illness at their home in Barcelona, Spain during a visit by medics. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million. The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It took eight months to hit 1 million lives lost. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It is roughly equivalent to the population of the Cleveland metropolitan area or the entire state of Nebraska.

Real tally likely higher

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

‘Solidarity has failed’

“Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed,” he said.

In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, millions of citizens have already been given some measure of protection with at least one dose of vaccine developed with revolutionary speed and quickly authorized for use.

But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
2
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
3
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
4
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
5
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Capitol officer who may have saved Senate stays quiet
By Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

A Capitol Police officer hailed as a hero for confronting the insurrectionists and leading them away from Senate chambers on Jan. 6 has remained silent.

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 1 ...
Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings; at least 15 dead
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 15 people.

The Disneyland resort is seen in March 2020 due to the coronavirus closure in Anaheim, Calif. ...
Disneyland terminates annual passes during pandemic
The Associated Press

Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park said Thursday.

 
McConnell rejects bringing Senate back for emergency on impreachment
The Associated Press

If the House impeaches President Donald Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection seems all but certain to have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

 
Record 4.3K die from COVID-19 in single day in US
The Associated Press

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.

 
House votes to impeach Trump for second time
By / RJ

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for inciting a violent mob to storm the Capitol and confront lawmakers — an insurrection that left five people dead.

This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery. (Attor ...
US carries out 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
By Michael Tarm and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus performs a morning exerc ...
US switches gears to allow more people to get COVID-19 shots
By Zeke Miller and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Barely a month into a mass vaccination campaign to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration unexpectedly shifted gears Tuesday to speed the delivery of shots. The move came after widespread concern over a slow start even as coronavirus cases and deaths reach new highs.