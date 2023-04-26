59°F
Nation and World

Going to Yosemite? Some areas closed due to flood threat

The Associated Press
April 26, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Yosemite Falls is covered behind a sign marking the water level of the 1997 flood in Yosemite N ...
Yosemite Falls is covered behind a sign marking the water level of the 1997 flood in Yosemite National Park, Calif., as seen on Jan. 7, 2017. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and the pedestrian trail through Cooks Meadow in Yosemite Valley ...
Floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and the pedestrian trail through Cooks Meadow in Yosemite Valley in Yosemite, Calif., on April 7, 2018. (National Park Service via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Much of the famed valley at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to a forecast of flooding as rising temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack.

Park officials said Tuesday that the eastern section of Yosemite Valley will stay shut at least until May 3. Reservations for campgrounds and lodging in the eastern valley will automatically be canceled and refunded.

Other sections including western Yosemite Valley will remain open, officials said. Day hikers who have purchased wilderness permits for areas that will be off limits can have them rescheduled for alternate trailheads as space allows.

Spring weather is quickly melting huge amounts of snow that accumulated in mountains from a series of epic winter storms.

California’s state climatologist Michael Anderson warned this week that rising temperatures will speed up the snowmelt and double the amount of water flowing into some of the state’s reservoirs.

Water managers will determine whether they need to release more water from reservoirs but most residential communities are not expected to see immediate flooding due to the warming trend, he said.

South of Yosemite, some rural communities in low-lying areas are bracing for possible flooding. Residents in the Island District of Kings County have reactivated a crisis network to help each other prepare for rising waters.

Meanwhile the nearby city of Corcoran is adding to the top of a levee to try to keep water out. Much of the water has been channeled to an agricultural basin, recreating a vast lake that vanished during years of drought.

A home sits next to the North Fork Kings River in the Island District of Lemoore, Calif., Wedne ...
As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods
By Amy Taxin and Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

California saw more than a dozen atmospheric rivers dump epic rain and snowfall. Now, a reservoir that stores water upstream is expected to receive three times its capacity.

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of ...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network
By David Bauder The Associated Press

Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

 
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
By David Bauder The Associated Press

The break comes less than a week after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
By Acacia Coronado Associated Press

Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

FILE - Alec Baldwin poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in ...
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
By Andrew Dalton and Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Prosecutors plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film ” Rust.”

FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during ...
Dominion: $787.5M settlement with Fox over false election claims
By David Bauder, Randall Chase and Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” said Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson in a news conference outside the courthouse after the announcement.

