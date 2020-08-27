Golden Nugget at Lake Charles suffers damage, closes down

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is closing at 2 p.m. CDT Thursday as the area deals with damage left by Hurricane Laura.

A screenshot from a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles, La., being hit with hurricane winds early Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (WKRG)

The Golden Nugget hotel & casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Golden Nugget website)

The storm came ashore about 11 p.m. PDT Wednesday just west of Lake Charles, causing heavy wind damage.

WKRG posted a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget being peeled back by the winds that were up to 150 mph.

The nearby L’Auberge casino also sustained damage. Local and national media were staying at both hotels to cover the storm.

Laura ripped through the Golden Nugget, causing pieces of the roof to disintegrate, as the storm roars across Louisiana’s coastline, according to KTRK.

The closure was posted on the hotel’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

