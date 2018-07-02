Golden retriever saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake

A golden retriever in Arizona is earning praise for saving his owner from a rattlesnake attack.

KPHO-TV in Phoenix reports the Todd the dog leaped between Paula Godwin and the deadly snake last week after she nearly stepped on the venomous reptile during a morning hike.

Instead of striking Godwin, she says the snake bite Todd on his snout. Godwin says she rushed her dog to an animal hospital in Anthem, Arizona, where he was treated for the bite.

Todd is expected to make a full recovery.

Godwin says had Todd not gotten between her and the snake she would have been bitten.