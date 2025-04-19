65°F
Nation and World

Good Friday remembered around the world — PHOTOS

Christian pilgrims carry crosses during Good Friday procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Altar boys and girls walk in a procession through an alley beside Saint Teresa's home, marking ...
Altar boys and girls walk in a procession through an alley beside Saint Teresa's home, marking Good Friday, in Kolkata, India, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Christian pilgrims carry crosses during Good Friday procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a statue of Christ during a Good Friday reenactment of the Deposi ...
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a statue of Christ during a Good Friday reenactment of the Deposition of Jesus Christ at Agios Antonios church in the northern suburb of Chalandri during Holy Week in Athens, Greece, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Penitents wash their bloodied backs after flagellating themselves on Good Friday in Kalayaan to ...
Penitents wash their bloodied backs after flagellating themselves on Good Friday in Kalayaan town, Laguna province, Philippines, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
People attend the Way of Cross ceremony to mark Good Friday in the Old City of Tallinn, Estonia ...
People attend the Way of Cross ceremony to mark Good Friday in the Old City of Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Christians carry a cross at a Good Friday procession during Holy Week in the Kibera informal se ...
Christians carry a cross at a Good Friday procession during Holy Week in the Kibera informal settlement of Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
A Christian woman takes a selfie as she attends a prayer services at St. Anthony Church, markin ...
A Christian woman takes a selfie as she attends a prayer services at St. Anthony Church, marking Good Friday, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A Christian woman kisses the cross during a service at St. Anthony Church, marking Good Friday, ...
A Christian woman kisses the cross during a service at St. Anthony Church, marking Good Friday, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, left, carries a cross during the Way of Cross ceremony to mark ...
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, left, carries a cross during the Way of Cross ceremony to mark Good Friday outside the Sacre Coeur basilica, seen in background, Friday, April 18, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Members of the St Francis Catholic Church take part in a Way of the Cross re-enactment of the c ...
Members of the St Francis Catholic Church take part in a Way of the Cross re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, right, leans to the cross during the Way of Cross ceremony to ...
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, right, leans to the cross during the Way of Cross ceremony to mark Good Friday, outside the Sacre Coeur basilica, Friday, April 18, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Palestinian Christians attend a Good Friday Mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyri ...
Palestinian Christians attend a Good Friday Mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Penitents knows as "cucuruchos" carry a statue of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, durin ...
Penitents knows as "cucuruchos" carry a statue of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, during a Holy Week procession in Antigua, Guatemala on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Penitents knows as "cucuruchos" carry a statue of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, durin ...
Penitents knows as "cucuruchos" carry a statue of Jesus Christ bearing a cross, during a Holy Week procession in Antigua, Guatemala on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. The "Volcan de Agua," or Water Volcano, stands behind. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Hooded penitents take part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week in La Paz, Bolivia, Fri ...
Hooded penitents take part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Actors playing the role of Roman soldiers reenact the crucifixion of Jesus with a Way of The Cr ...
Actors playing the role of Roman soldiers reenact the crucifixion of Jesus with a Way of The Cross procession on Good Friday during Holy Week in Atyra, Paraguay, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Faithful wait for the procession inside the Colosseum during the Via Crucis (Latin for 'way of ...
Faithful wait for the procession inside the Colosseum during the Via Crucis (Latin for 'way of the cross') in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Catholic clergymen take part in a Good Friday ceremony reenacting the funeral of Jesus Christ a ...
Catholic clergymen take part in a Good Friday ceremony reenacting the funeral of Jesus Christ at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the site where according to tradition Jesus was crucified and buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of Pope Francis for the Diocese of Rome, center holdin ...
Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of Pope Francis for the Diocese of Rome, center holding a cross, leads the procession in front of the Colosseum during the Via Crucis (Latin for 'way of the cross') in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns attend the procession outside the Colosseum during the Via Crucis (Latin for 'way of the c ...
Nuns attend the procession outside the Colosseum during the Via Crucis (Latin for 'way of the cross') in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A member of a brotherhood performs in a Way of the Cross reenactment in Pachacamac, Peru, on Go ...
A member of a brotherhood performs in a Way of the Cross reenactment in Pachacamac, Peru, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
People carry a wooden structure decorated with flowers depicting the coffin of Jesus Christ dur ...
People carry a wooden structure decorated with flowers depicting the coffin of Jesus Christ during the Good Friday religious service at the Armenian Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A masked penitent in chains with cacti attached to his arms takes part in a Holy Week processio ...
A masked penitent in chains with cacti attached to his arms takes part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)APTOPIX
Children stand as Iraq-born Archbishop Datev Hagopian performs the Good Friday religious servic ...
Children stand as Iraq-born Archbishop Datev Hagopian performs the Good Friday religious service at the Armenian Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Tzotziles Indigenous people take part in a Holy Week procession at San Lorenzo Martir Church in ...
Tzotziles Indigenous people take part in a Holy Week procession at San Lorenzo Martir Church in Zinacantan, Chiapas State, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)
A penitent depicting the role of Jesus Christ lies on a street after a fall during the Via Cruc ...
A penitent depicting the role of Jesus Christ lies on a street after a fall during the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross reenactment in Panama City, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Light streams through windows as worshippers pray during the Good Friday celebration of the Lor ...
Light streams through windows as worshippers pray during the Good Friday celebration of the Lord's Passion and Adoration of the Holy Cross at St. Joseph Abbey near Covington, La., Friday, April 18, 2025. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 - 6:49 pm
 

Christians around the world, including Jerusalem, took part in Good Friday ceremonies on Friday.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday, a day in the Christian calendar that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed as a day of mourning and reflection, often marked by church services and prayer.

