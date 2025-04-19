Good Friday remembered around the world — PHOTOS
Christians around the world, including Jerusalem, took part in Good Friday ceremonies on Friday.
Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday, a day in the Christian calendar that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed as a day of mourning and reflection, often marked by church services and prayer.