64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Goodbye, Dali: Thief steals artist’s $20K etching in San Francisco

The Associated Press
October 14, 2019 - 9:46 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — A brazen thief stole a Salvador Dali etching valued at $20,000 from a San Francisco gallery, then walked off down the street with the work in his hand.

“Burning Giraffe,” a 1960s hand-colored, limited-edition surrealist work, was stolen in seconds Sunday afternoon from Dennis Rae Fine Art off Union Square.

Rasjad Hopkins, a gallery director, said he was working alone and may have turned his back away from the front of the store, where the piece was displayed on an easel facing the window.

“He was in and out of there in a shot. He probably did it in less than a minute,” Hopkins said Monday.

The gallery has a video camera, but it wasn’t on at the time, Hopkins said.

However, surveillance video from another business showed the man strolling down Geary Street with the artwork in his hand, KGO-TV reported.

The etching normally was secured with a tether, but it wasn’t at the time of the theft, Hopkins said.

KGO-TV said the etching would have been secured with a lock and cable that are missing and may have been cut off by the crook. But Hopkins said he doubted that. He suggested the tether might have been removed a day earlier for a showing and not replaced.

Although art thieves sometimes have clients who pay for certain pieces, “I think it was a theft of opportunity,” Hopkins said.

The etching was insured, he said. It was one of about 30 pieces on display for the gallery’s ongoing Dali exhibition.

Hopkins said the etching is relatively rare. “I’d say it’s one of the most desirable pieces out of that period,” he added.

It is very well-known and is also numbered, Hopkins said.

That made it unlikely to be sold online, another director, Angela Kellett, told KGO-TV.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact police.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dallas Clint Gray (Chilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting over dog hit by vehicle
The Associated Press

A grand jury will review the case and could either indict Dallas Clint Gray or determine he didn’t commit a crime, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said.

Protestors light their torches during a peaceful rally in central Hong Kong's business district ...
Protesters’ homemade bomb targeted officers, say Hong Kong police
By John Leicester The Associated Press

The “loud thud” Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing away a protester-built road block marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June.

Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, right, flanks Pope Francis' pope mobile at the end of ...
Pope’s bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican’s latest leaks scandal claimed its first victim Monday, as Pope Francis’ chief bodyguard resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center on Tu ...
Census Bureau asking states for data, including citizenship info
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.

Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday ...
Ex-National Security Council expert on Russia testifying to Congress
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, was testifying to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A Turkish youth celebrates with a national flag after news about Syrian town of Tal Abyad, in T ...
US pulls troops in north Syria, Trump threatens Turkey sanctions
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos, cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Construction workers look on after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly colla ...
Search on for a missing worker at collapsed New Orleans hotel
The Associated Press

Rescue crews are searching for a worker missing in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction, their work proceeding cautiously amid fears about the stability of the structure, authorities said.

In an Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric employees work in the PG&E Emergency Op ...
Hard to know if California power shutoffs work, experts say
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Experts say it’s hard to know what might have happened had the power stayed on, or if Pacific Gas & Electric’s proactive shutoffs are to thank for California’s mild fire season this year.