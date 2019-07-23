102°F
Nation and World

Goose freed after being stuck in pizza driver’s car grille

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 6:04 pm
 

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Authorities say a goose that got stuck in a pizza delivery driver’s car grille in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery.

Driver Ryan Harrington tells WCAX-TV he saw a goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He slammed his brakes but heard a thud and knew he struck the bird. But he wasn’t prepared to see it stuck in his car — and alive — when he returned to work.

His manager got through to a police dispatcher who alerted authorities and a nonprofit animal rescue group. The fire department arrived to help free the goose, named Roberto, or Roberta if it’s a girl.

The goose was taken to a wildlife rehabber in Poultney who says it may have a broken pelvis, but they expect it will survive.

