Nation and World

GOP hopeful Chris Christie visits Israel, says the US must show solidarity in war against Hamas

By Moshe Edri The Associated Press
November 12, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center right, looks at a baby carriage as he visits ...
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center right, looks at a baby carriage as he visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left and Israeli Army Maj. Diamond, right, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Ga ...
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, looks at crime scene photos as he visits Kib ...
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, looks at crime scene photos as he visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left and Israeli Army Maj. Diamond, right, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
An Israeli soldier makes a call during a visit by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to ...
An Israeli soldier makes a call during a visit by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, right, makes remarks at the end of a visit to Kibbut ...
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, right, makes remarks at the end of a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

KFAR AZZA, Israel — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday visited Israel, saying the U.S. must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist group.

Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders, wounded soldiers and families of Israeli hostages during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel.

“I came here because I wanted to see this for myself,” Christie said during a tour of Kfar Azza, one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Israel says over 1,200 people were killed and 239 others are being held hostage in Gaza.

Jets buzzed overhead as Christie toured the kibbutz alongside the speaker of Israel’s parliament, Amir Ohana.

Christie, donning a flak jacket and flanked by an entourage of Israeli soldiers, made his way through homes with walls riddled by bullet holes and couches stained with blood. Over a month since the attack, many Kfar Azza houses are burnt-out and destroyed — structures left standing are scribbled with Arabic graffiti.

“To be able to walk through a neighborhood like this and see what was done to the people, to still be able to walk into one of these homes and smell the death still, a month later, is something that I think the American people need to know.”

Christie praised the way that President Joe Biden has handled relations with Israel during wartime. As widespread protests of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in major cities like New York and Los Angeles attract thousands, the Biden administration has sought to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza while backing the Israeli war effort by moving US troops and defense systems into the region. Biden has largely ducked calls to pressure Israel into a cease-fire.

Christie said that he thought protesters calling for a cease-fire did not represent the vast majority of Americans.

“I don’t think it’s the role of the United States to instruct the state of Israel on how to provide safety and security for its people,” he said. “I think we can give advice, as friends give advice in private. But publicly, my view is that we need to stand with Israel.”

During his visit, Christie watched a film of gruesome footage pulled from the body cameras of Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 and compiled by the Israeli army. The military has screened the film to international press and multiple world leaders who have visited Israel since the start of the war.

“I want the people of Israel to know that there are hundreds of millions of Americans who stand with them, who understand the atrocities that were committed, and why in the future we need to stand absolutely shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” Christie said.

