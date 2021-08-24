85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Governor discouraging travel to Hawaii amid coronavirus surge

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 - 11:32 pm
 
Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport ...
Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu in October 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s governor asked Monday that visitors and residents reduce travel to the islands to essential business only while the state struggles to control COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads in the community.

Gov. David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawaii through the end of October.

“It is a risky time to be traveling right now,” he said.

He said restaurant capacity has been restricted and there’s limited access to rental cars.

Ige stopped short of a mandate, saying it’s a different time now than last year when strict travel rules that required quarantining essentially shut down Hawaii’s tourism industry.

“Last year in March, when I first asked for visitors to postpone travel to the islands, we saw a 60% reduction in the traffic to Hawaii” Ige said. “And then certainly, ordering the mandatory quarantine of all incoming visitors reduced travel to the islands by 99.5%, essentially 100% of travelers.”

Things are different now with vaccines available and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people can travel domestically.

Ige said he supports Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement to restrict indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25.

Blangiardi said the rules taking effect Wednesday would apply to weddings and other events.

He’s also urging people to get vaccinated.

Hiro Toiya, the city’s emergency management director, cited a mathematical modeling tool from the Georgia Institute of Technology to illustrate risks the community faced from large gatherings.

The modeling shows there is a 20% chance that someone in a group of 10 will have the disease given the number of COVID-19 cases on Oahu now. But in a group of 100, there’s a 90% chance someone will have it.

“So when you’re looking at how transmissible delta is, we really got to control these large gatherings,” Toiya said at a news conference. “The status quo is not working, and it’s not acceptable.”

Multiple Oahu hospitals have filled their regular beds as COVID-19 cases pour into emergency rooms. The city set up a 25-cot tent outside The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu on Friday to help handle the influx.

MOST READ
1
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
2
Bodycam video released of firefighter charged in wife’s overdose death
Bodycam video released of firefighter charged in wife’s overdose death
3
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
4
Case involving UFC’s Dana White, felon headed to state Supreme Court
Case involving UFC’s Dana White, felon headed to state Supreme Court
5
Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter hoses down flames from the Dixie Fire in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2 ...
California firefighters confronting 12 large wildfires
The Associated Press

More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.

FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe wi ...
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone Associated Press

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration.

A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day bef ...
22 dead, dozens missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
By Jonathan Mattise and R.J. Rico The Associated Press

The flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived.

 
Tropical Storm Henri socks Northeast with heavy rain, winds
By David Klepper, Michael Kunzelman and David Porter The Associated Press

In Boston, officials were watching for a possible sea surge as high tide approached late Sunday night. A coastal flood warning was in effect into the early hours of Monday.

A beach house on East Matunuck beach in South Kingstown, R.I., is boarded up in preparation for ...
Millions on Long Island, region brace for Hurricane Henri
By Michael Hill The Associated Press

Hurricane Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced damage and high water.

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground ...
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez, Kathy Gannon and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Time is running out ahead of President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining U.S. troops.

In a long time exposure photo, embers fly from burning trees as the Caldor Fire growing on Morm ...
California wildfires could burn into December
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes.

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expedition ...
Biden vows to rescue all Americans — and Afghan helpers
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Robert Burns, James LaPorta and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

Read More