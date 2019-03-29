Grand Canyon attraction reopens after man dies in fall from edge

This Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, shows the area where a tourist slipped and fell at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, shows the area where a tourist slipped and fell at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — A popular tourist destination on the western end of the Grand Canyon has reopened a day after a fatal fall.

Eagle Point and the Grand Canyon Skywalk had closed Thursday after a Chinese man in his 50s slipped and fell while taking photographs. His body was recovered from 1,000 feet below the rim.

The tourist spots are on the Hualapai reservation, not in Grand Canyon National Park.

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles identified the man Friday as a Macau resident. He had been traveling with a tour group from Hong Kong, which led to an initial report that he was from there.

His name hasn’t been released.

Hualapai acting police Chief Samuel Tsosie says authorities are investigating but have no indication the fall was anything but an accident.