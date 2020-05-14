84°F
Grand Canyon begins phased reopening Friday

The Associated Press
May 13, 2020 - 6:16 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — As part of a phased reopening, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing visitor access to some viewpoints on the South Rim starting Friday.

“This initial reopening phase will increase access to our public lands in a responsible way by offering the main feature of the park for the public, the view of the canyon, while reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to our nearly 2,500 residents,” Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement Wednesday.

Park officials said the South Rim entrance will reopen May 15-18 from 6-10 a.m. and visitors will have limited day use access to viewpoints, picnic areas and some restroom facilities.

The east entrance to the South Rim will remain closed. The North Rim, which closes every winter, remains closed.

Commercial services within the park remain closed. Visitors are being told to plan to be self-sufficient, bringing food, water and hand sanitizer. There are no overnight accommodations available.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

THE LATEST
Construction workers wearing face masks travel in a back of a crew cab in Bangkok, Thailand, We ...
New infections prompt Wuhan to test all 11M residents
By Chris Blake and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Authorities in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began were moving forward Wednesday with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of fresh infections were found there.

Police search a headland in Sydney, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, following an arrest in relation to t ...
Suspect arrested in 1988 death of US man in Australia
By Dennis Passa The Associated Press

Three inquests were held into Scott Johnson’s death after he was found at the base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head on Dec. 10, 1988.

Workers line up to enter the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind., Thursday, M ...
Workplace concerns grow as US tracks new COVID-19 cases
By David Crary The Associated Press

Concerns of rising cases in Austin, Texas, are likely to be mirrored nationwide as the reopening of stores and factories creates new opportunities for the virus to spread.

In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch's casket outside a B ...
Anti-Semitic attacks against American Jews reach 4-decade high
By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi’s New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reported Tuesday.

A woman wears a face covering with the likeness of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery printed on it ...
Atlanta-based DA to take over Ahmaud Arbery case
By Russ Bynum The Associated Press

Georgia’s attorney general appointed a black district attorney Monday to take over the case of a white father and son charged with killing a black man.

A hand-painted sign points the way to the Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene in Chilchinbeto, ...
Navajo Nation has some of highest virus infection rates in US
By Felicia Fonseca and Tim Sullivan The Associated Press

Crowding, tradition, and medical disparities have tangled together on the tribe’s land — an area nearly three times the size of Massachusetts — creating a virological catastrophe.

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and fo ...
With 2 confirmed cases, White House makes adjustments in operations
The Associated Press

Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America have sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into “self-isolation.”

