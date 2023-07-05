78°F
Nation and World

Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in October 2012. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in October 2012. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Hiker fatalities are not uncommon in the Arizona park.

— In May, an Indiana woman died on the Bright Angel Trail.

— In July 2021, a 56-year-old hiker died on the trail.

— In that same month, a Louisiana man died on the trail while on a multi-day hiking trip.

— In June 2021, an Illinois man died on the South Kaibab Trail.

— In that same month, an Ohio woman died of suspected heat-related illness during a backpacking trip.

— In June 2020, a California hiker died on the South Kaibab Trail.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90% of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River can top 100 degrees in summer.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.

