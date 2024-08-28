103°F
Grand Canyon overnight stays ruled out during Labor Day after water main breaks

A raven perches above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
A raven perches above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Sunset’s light, clouds and showers on view at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Par ...
Sunset’s light, clouds and showers on view at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2024 - 4:13 pm

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination.

The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said Wednesday. It’s an unprecedented move, even for a waterline that has experienced frequent failures.

The 12 1/2 mile-long (20 kilometer-long) Transcanyon Waterline, originally built in the 1960s, supplies potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon. Park officials say it has exceeded its expected lifespan, and since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks that have each disrupted water delivery.

The pipeline has experienced four significant breaks, according to park officials. They said all park concessions will halt overnight accommodations including at El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Phantom Ranch. Hotels located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted.

The park will remain open for day use, and the North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge and other North Rim visitor services will remain open.

Under Stage 4 water restrictions at the park, officials are asking residents and visitors to help conserve water by limiting showers to five minutes or less, turning off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, flushing toilets selectively, and washing laundry only with full loads.

Officials said the park has faced challenges with its water supply since July 8, and no water is currently being pumped to either the canyon’s south or north rims.

Park officials said they hope to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the waterline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

The park wants to meet water supply needs for 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

