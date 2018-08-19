Grand Canyon road, trails reopening on North Rim after fire

Grand Canyon National Park is reopening a scenic road to a North Rim vista that was closed Aug. 4 because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

A tree frames a view of Arizona's Grand Canyon as seen from the Widforss Trail on the North Rim. (AP Photo/Brian Killigrew)

Park officials said the Cape Royal road would be reopened Saturday evening along with some of the trails that also were closed.

Officials say hikers using reopened trails need to be vigilant about fire-weakened or -damaged trees.

The two-week closure did not affect most North Rim facilities, including lodging and other services near Bright Angel Point.

The fire started July 21, and officials said it had burned 18 sq. miles while consuming nearly all of the fuel in the containment area on the Walhalla Plateau.

Some firefighters assigned to the fire will be released, while others will continue to patrol and repair damage.

In 2016, a wildfire forced the closure of access roads and viewpoints to the North Rim, a popular spot for tourists in summer.

The lodge, campground, bookstore, gas station and other amenities at the North Rim close for several months each year, usually from mid-October to mid-May.