Grand Canyon sees 7th death since July 31

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — There has been another fatality at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities announced Monday.

Park officials said 59-year-old Patrick Horton of Salida, Colorado, was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was discovered dead by members of his party Saturday morning.

Officials said the National Park Service is conducting an investigation of Horton’s death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Horton is believed to be the seventh person to die at the canyon since July 31 and the 15th this year.

Park officials reported 11 fatalities in 2023 and say there are usually about 10 to 15 deaths per year.

Recent deaths

— On Aug. 29, a solo backpacker was found dead near a remote trail along the Colorado River.

— On Aug. 27, an 80-year-old man died after falling from a boat on the Colorado River.

— On Aug. 25, a 33-year-old woman from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert was swept away in a flash flood while on a hiking trip in the canyon. Her body was recovered Sunday.

— On Aug. 8, the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman was found about 150 feet below Twin Overlooks.

— On Aug. 1, a 43-year-old Missouri man died while attempting to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, falling an estimated 500 feet. Grand Canyon officials said BASE jumping — a high-risk parachute jump — is prohibited in the park.

— On July 31, a 20-year-old North Carolina man on a mission trip with his church slipped and fell about 400 feet to his death off the edge of the South Rim.