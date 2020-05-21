88°F
Grand Canyon to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

The Associated Press
May 21, 2020 - 4:57 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park plans another four-day period for limited entry and daytime recreational access to some park areas on the South Rim.

A statement issued by the park Wednesday said the South entrance will be open from 4-10 a.m. on Friday through Monday for day use until sunset.

Park officials said they’re following guidance from the White House, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities and monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic while phasing in increased access.

Permitted day use will include hiking on inner canyon trails, and officials said limited food and beverage services will be available at several locations.

The park closed April 1 because of the outbreak but some parts of the South Rim were reopened on May 15-18.

