Nation and World

Grand Canyon West in Arizona to reopen June 1

The Associated Press
May 23, 2020 - 7:34 pm
 

The Hualapai Tribe is preparing to open its tourist attractions west of Grand Canyon National Park on June 1.

The tribe said it will check the temperatures of tourists at Grand Canyon West, which features a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out of the canyon walls, place hand sanitizer dispensers in key areas and seat fewer people in restaurants.

All employees will be tested for COVID-19 before the planned reopening, the tribe said Friday.

The nearby Grand Canyon National Park is open on the South Rim, with limited access, during Memorial Day weekend.

Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
Raiders crush original estimate, net $549M from PSL sales at Allegiant
Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says
THE LATEST
The motorcade for President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, May 23, ...
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump played golf Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago, leading to the shutdown of much of American society.

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Patricia Ripley. (The As ...
Miami mom accused of faking son’s abduction, faces murder charge
By Curt Anderson and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

A Miami woman faked her son’s abduction after trying to drown him twice, with witnesses rescuing the boy from a canal the first time, and the second attempt ending in the boy’s death, officials said Saturday.

San Francisco firefighters battle a blaze Saturday, May 23, 2020. (San Francisco Firefighters 798)
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
The Associated Press

A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.

In a Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin departs federal court with her husband, clothing ...
Loughlin, husband plead in college scam, await judge’s OK on deal
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty Friday to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme, but a judge has not decided whether he’ll accept their plea deals with prosecutors.

Members of the Democratic Party hold banner and placards during a protest in front of the Chine ...
China security proposal seen as threat to Hong Kong democracy
By Zen Soo The Associated Press

The proposed bill, submitted Friday on the opening day of China’s national legislative session, is aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii’s jobless rate soars to 22.3% during pandemic
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 22.3% in April, up from just 2.4% the previous month, as hotels, restaurants and retailers closed amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

