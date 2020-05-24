Grand Canyon West in Arizona to reopen June 1

The Hualapai Tribe is preparing to open its tourist attractions west of Grand Canyon National Park on June 1.

The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Hualapai Tribe is preparing to open its tourist attractions west of Grand Canyon National Park on June 1.

The tribe said it will check the temperatures of tourists at Grand Canyon West, which features a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out of the canyon walls, place hand sanitizer dispensers in key areas and seat fewer people in restaurants.

All employees will be tested for COVID-19 before the planned reopening, the tribe said Friday.

The nearby Grand Canyon National Park is open on the South Rim, with limited access, during Memorial Day weekend.