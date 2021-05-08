77°F
Nation and World

Grand Canyon’s North Rim preparing to reopen

The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 - 10:22 pm
 
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is about to reopen after being closed over the winter.

The North Rim entrance will reopen May 15 along with Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides, Grand Canyon National Park officials announced in a statement.

Other facilities and operations reopening at various times on May 15 will include the campground, the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore, the Backcountry Information Office and the gas station, the park’s statement said.

There will be no shower or laundry service available this year, and the North Rim Hiker Shuttle also will be unavailable, the statement said.

Masks will be required indoors and outdoors in locations where distancing isn’t possible, the statement said.

The last day of the 2021 season for most commercial services before the next season closure will be Oct. 15 though the campground will be open through Oct. 31. The North Rim will be open for only day use until Dec. 1 unless snow closes State Route 67 earlier.

The South Rim is open year-round.

