Nation and World

Greece says 1985 hijacking arrest a mistake, suspect freed

The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 4:21 pm
 

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the arrest of a Lebanese man on suspicion of participation in a TWA flight hijacking in 1985 was a case of mistaken identity.

A police statement early Tuesday says the 65-year-old has been released without charges.

The man was arrested Thursday on the resort island of Mykonos, where he stopped during a cruise. His name came up as wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.

From the outset the man maintained his arrest was a mistake.

Tuesday’s police statement says German authorities were unable to identify the suspect and finally said they wouldn’t be seeking his extradition because he was not the man they wanted.

