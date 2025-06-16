92°F
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star saved from drowning by 13-year-old daughter

Eric Dane arrives at a promotional event for the series "Euphoria" in Los Angeles on April 20, ...
Eric Dane arrives at a promotional event for the series "Euphoria" in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
June 16, 2025 - 7:36 am
 

Beloved actor Eric Dane shared a scary story about being saved from drowning by his teen-aged daughter.

During his interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on Good Morning America on June 16, Dane — who was recently diagnosed with ALS — recalled the frightening incident.

“When I jumped into the ocean that day and realized I couldn’t swim and generate enough power to get myself back to the boat. I thought, ‘Oh God.’ And I realized in that moment I’m not safe in the water anymore,” the Grey’s Anatomy star shared.

“[My daughter] dragged me back to the boat. I was breaking down in tears,” he recalled of his 13-year-old daughter Georgia. “So I made sure she got back in the water with her friend and continued on with the snorkeling with the guide. But I was just heartbroken.”

Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis back in April.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he said in a statement given to People magazine. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

On Good Morning America, Dane detailed some of the early symptoms that he noticed, including “some weakness” in his right hand. After going to see a number of specialists over the course of a year, Dane received his ALS diagnosis.

The actor is keeping his chin up and trying to stay positive as he deals with his new reality.

“I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me,” he said.

