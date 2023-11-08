63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Group of Seven appeals for immediate aid delivery in Gaza, fighting pause

By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
November 8, 2023 - 7:28 am
 
Israelis light candles in memory of the victims the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attack in ...
Israelis light candles in memory of the victims the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attack in Raanana, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The Islamic militant group killed 1,400 people and kidnapped 240 others in an unprecedented cross-border attack on Oct. 7, triggering a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People attend a ceremony to mark the one-month anniversary of the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border at ...
People attend a ceremony to mark the one-month anniversary of the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, in which 1,400 people were killed and 240 people kidnapped, mostly Israeli citizens, in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The cross-border attack by Hamas triggered a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) close view of a num ...
This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) close view of a number of burning buildings and active fires burning in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. In SWIR satellite imagery, vegetation appears in shades of blue while active fires/thermal hot spots show up as an orange/yellow bloom. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Rafah border crossing betwe ...
This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, with humanitarian-associated trucks lined up at and near the border, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — The Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations called Wednesday for the “unimpeded” delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel in Gaza, and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far resisted such calls, while leaving open the possibility of smaller breaks. There remains no real end in sight to the war, triggered by Hamas’ lethal Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed more than 1,400.

Israel has said the battle to end Hamas’ rule and crush its military capabilities will be long and difficult, and that it will maintain some form of control over the coastal enclave indefinitely — though how it will achieve that remains unclear. Support for the war remains strong inside Israel, where the focus has been on the fate of the more than 240 hostages taken by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

About 15,000 people fled northern Gaza on Tuesday — triple the number that left Monday — according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. They are using Gaza’s main north-south highway during a daily four-hour window announced by Israel.

“There is an ocean of needs in Gaza right now, and what’s been getting in is a drop in the ocean. We need fuel, we need water, we need food, and we need medical supplies,” said Dominic Allen of the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, speaking in the West Bank.

Israel has denied fuel shipments so Hamas cannot steal it to fuel the rockets the terrorist group continues to fire into Israel. Hamas also needs fuel to power what’s left of its network of tunnels, where arms and supplies are stored and where hostages are believed to be hidden.

Residents reported loud explosions overnight into Wednesday across Gaza City and in its Shati refugee camp, which houses Palestinian families who fled from or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its establishment.

“The bombings were heavy and close,” said Mohamed Abed, who lives in Gaza City.

The army’s chief spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said late Tuesday that Israeli ground forces had reached “the depths of Gaza City.” The Israeli military said Wednesday that it killed one of Hamas’ leading developers of rockets and other weapons, without saying where he was killed.

Hamas has denied that Israeli troops have made any significant gains or entered Gaza City. It was not possible to independently confirm battlefield claims from either side.

Israel is focusing its operations on the city, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war and where the military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels.

A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Israeli officials say thousands of Palestinian terrorists have been killed, and blame civilian deaths on Hamas, accusing it of putting civilians at risk by operating in residential areas. Gaza’s Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its casualty reports.

The war has stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group trading fire along the border. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the war began, mainly during violent protests and gunbattles with Israeli forces during arrest raids. Some 250,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate from communities along the borders with Gaza and Lebanon.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
5
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government actio ...
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl believed to have been killed when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel last month may still be alive.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during a news conference at Chabad of Southwest B ...
U.S. congresswomen at odds
By Anthony Man South Florida Sun Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemned U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of a “phrase (that) means eradicating Israel and Jews.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) poses for a photograph with Turkish Foreign Minis ...
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
By Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

Antony Blinken’s calls for humanitarian “pauses” in the assault of the Gaza Strip were met with more air attacks and ground operations.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on Oct. 11, 2023. ( ...
Aid request would double defenses
By Tony Capaccio and Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses.

A woman writes on a photo of people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attac ...
Netanyahu: Israel will control security in Gaza indefinitely
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel will take “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, the prime minister said in an interview with ABC News.

More stories
Israel severs north Gaza from south ahead of expected push into city
Israel severs north Gaza from south ahead of expected push into city
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israeli military readies for ground assault, but no decision has been made
Israeli military readies for ground assault, but no decision has been made
Israel’s Netanyahu: No cease-fire in Gaza until hostages released
Israel’s Netanyahu: No cease-fire in Gaza until hostages released
Netanyahu: Israel will control security in Gaza indefinitely
Netanyahu: Israel will control security in Gaza indefinitely
Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war enters new stage, will be ‘long and difficult’
Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war enters new stage, will be ‘long and difficult’