Gruesome find on Pa. farm confirmed as body of missing man

Investigators found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm, and vowed to “bring each and every one of these lost boys home to their families.”

Young women listen to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A woman listens to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, left at microphone, ends a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. (Clem Murray /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Gregg Shore, First Assistant District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., walks down a driveway, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

People walk at the entrance to a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Investigators gather under tents as they search a property, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A man looks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., second from right, departs from a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., arrives for a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An officer walks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Investigators walk up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An officer walks down a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Men walk down a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

NEW HOPE, Pa. — Investigators found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm, and vowed to “bring each and every one of these lost boys home to their families.”

Cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the 90-acre farm in Solebury Township where they discovered human remains inside a 12 ½-foot-deep common grave.

“I don’t understand the science behind it, but those dogs could smell these poor boys 12 1/2 feet below the ground,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a midnight news conference.

The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. Weintraub did not say how he died. The other remains have not yet been identified. The missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick, who was a year behind DiNardo at a Catholic high school for boys, was last seen on Wednesday, while the other three vanished on Friday.



“This is a homicide; make no mistake about it. We just don’t know how many homicides,” Weintraub said.

Authorities said they are starting to look at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody earlier Wednesday and whose parents own the farm.

Cosmo DiNardo was being held on $5 million cash bail after he was charged with trying to sell another victim’s car after he disappeared. The car was found on the DiNardo family’s property.

DiNardo also had been arrested on Monday and held on $1 million bail on an unrelated gun charge, before his father paid $100,000 to bail him out on Tuesday. The charge stems from accusations that DiNardo was caught with a shotgun and ammunition in February despite a prior mental health commitment.

The back-to-back arrests bought investigators time as they scoured the farm and other spots across the county for clues to the men’s disappearance, Weintraub said.

DiNardo’s parents, Antonio and Sandra DiNardo, own the farm in upper Bucks County, a bucolic area with rolling hillsides, new housing developments and historic sites. They also own a nearby farm parcel that was also searched and a concrete company near their home in Bensalem, closer to Philadelphia.

An attorney representing the couple issued a statement earlier Wednesday saying they sympathize with the families of the missing men and are cooperating “in every way possible with the investigation.”

The FBI had been using heavy equipment to dig a deep ditch on the farm property, and then sifting through each bucket of dirt by hand.

At least some of the missing men are friends, but it’s unclear how well they knew DiNardo, if at all.