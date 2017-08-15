ad-fullscreen
Guam radio station mistakenly sends out emergency alert

The Associated Press
August 15, 2017 - 10:55 am
 

HAGATNA, Guam — An emergency alert was mistakenly broadcast to Guam residents amid fears of missile strikes against the Pacific island by North Korea.

The alert went out on a radio station just after midnight Tuesday in Guam and said a “civil danger warning” had been issued for the island. The Guam Homeland Security office blamed it on human error and said it the mistake will not occur again.

Guam authorities say they remain in close contact with the U.S. military and have not elevated the threat level on the island.

North Korea’s military on Tuesday presented leader Kim Jong Un with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam.

 

