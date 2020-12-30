49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Guardsman in Colorado has 1st reported US case of virus variant

Coronavirus variant found in Colorado. (SendtoNews)
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 - 7:50 am
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 10:43 am
Shoppers wear face masks while in search of after-Christmas bargains in shops in the Denver Pav ...
Shoppers wear face masks while in search of after-Christmas bargains in shops in the Denver Pavilions Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — A Colorado National Guard member has the first reported U.S. case of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus that has set off alarm in Britain, while a second case is suspected in another Guard member, health officials said Wednesday.

The two were sent on Dec. 23 to work at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak of the virus in a small town outside Denver, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist.

A state laboratory detected the cases after it began looking for signs of the variant after its spread was announced in England earlier this month, she said. Staff and residents at the nursing home who have tested positive for the coronavirus are having their samples screened for signs of the variant, and so far no evidence of it has been found, Herlihy said.

The confirmed case is in a Colorado man in his 20s who hadn’t been traveling and has mild symptoms, officials said. He’s isolating at his home near Denver, and the person with the suspected case is isolating in a hotel on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, Herlihy said.

The cases have triggered a host of questions about how the variant arrived in the U.S. and added urgency to the nation’s vaccination drive.

The new, mutated version was first identified in Britain, where infections are soaring and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed the first peak seen last spring. The variant has also been found in several other countries.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.”

The discovery of the mutated version overseas led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue rules on Christmas Day requiring travelers arriving from Britain to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The variant is probably still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, perhaps seeded by visitors from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

“Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant,” Bedford said. “It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.”

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases of the variant, which was confirmed by the Colorado State Laboratory, and conducting contact tracing to determine its spread.

Scientists in Britain have found no evidence that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported the weekend before Christmas that the variant was moving rapidly through London and southeast England. The region was placed under strict lockdown measures, and dozens of countries banned flights from Britain. France also briefly barred trucks from Britain before allowing them back in, provided the drivers got tested for the virus.

Japan announced a ban Monday on all nonresident foreigners as a precaution.

New versions of the virus have been seen almost since it was first detected in China a year ago. It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. The fear is that mutations will become significant enough to defeat the vaccines.

South Africa has also discovered a highly contagious COVID-19 variant that is driving the country’s latest spike of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
When will money from new stimulus come?
When will money from new stimulus come?
3
LETTER: Many Nevada seniors are at the back of vaccine line
LETTER: Many Nevada seniors are at the back of vaccine line
4
Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns
Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns
5
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas shooting
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sush ...
Colorado reports 1st US COVID-19 variant case
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County and has no travel history, state health officials said.

The U.S. Capitol is seen, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K stimulus checks
By Lisa Mascaro and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote.

This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Federal offici ...
Bomber told neighbor world is ‘never going to forget me’
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Denise Lavoie and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings told his neighbor that Nashville and the world wouldn’t forget him.

In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actor Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mo ...
Lori Loughlin released after 2-month prison term in college scam
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Lori Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Umbrellas were put to use as a storm moved through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 ...
Southern California prepares for first winter storm
The Associated Press

Southern California’s first significant storm of the season is expected to bring rain and snow to the region Sunday night through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Nashville bombing suspect died in blast, officials say
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.

Read More